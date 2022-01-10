APD to release body cam video of Christmas Eve shooting involving officer, man with rifle

Austin police at the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Dec. 24, 2021 (KXAN Photo/Andrew Choat)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are providing an update on Monday regarding an incident where an officer shot a man wielding a rifle on Christmas Eve.

Austin police said that officers responded to the area near U.S. Highway 183, Cameron Road and East Anderson Lane just after 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 24, 2021.

A caller reported to 911 a two-vehicle crash at U.S. 183 and Cameron Road, and a man whose face was bleeding. After the first 911 call, other callers reported a shirtless man walking around the crash, carrying and waving a black rifle, police said. Further updates from callers reported the man was also pointing the rifle at people and firing shots in the air.

APD identified the man as Juventino Navejar, 29.

About 20 minutes after the first 911 call, an APD officer found the man with the rifle on the sidewalk, walking south in the 2400 block of the northbound U.S. 183 frontage road, APD said. The man was later identified as Navejar.

The officer stopped his patrol car, got his gun, got out of the car and began commanding the man to drop his rifle. APD said he didn’t listen and continued to move toward the officer with the rifle.

That’s when the APD officer fired one shot, hitting Navejar, who fell to the ground, police said. The officer was able to move the rifle away from Navejar.

Navejar was taken to an area hospital in stable condition after the incident.

Austin police are holding a press conference Monday to announce developments in the case and share body cam video, in alignment with the department’s new policy which requires it to release video footage from “critical incidents” within 10 days.

The officer was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. The officer, who was not named, has served two and a half years with APD.

KXAN will be streaming the press conference on KXAN.com and the KXAN Facebook page.