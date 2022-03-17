AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is providing an update and releasing body camera footage of a deadly officer-involved shooting on March 6.

Officers shot and killed a man accused of firing at them while they worked a separate shooting investigation on March 6, according to APD.

APD said officers responded to a shooting at a Motel 6 in the 7100 block of North Interstate Highway 35 at 2:55 p.m. on March 6. The area is near East St. Johns Avenue.

APD Police Chief Joseph Chacon told media when officers arrived, they found someone who had been shot and began administering life-saving measures. The person was taken to an area hospital and later released from the hospital. It was unknown if the shooting happened in a car, in one of the motel’s rooms or in the parking lot.

While two officers were canvassing the area to find possible surveillance video of the first shooting, APD got word from the officers, who were on foot in a parking lot at 4:45 p.m., there were shots fired in the area of a gas station just north of the motel.

In the same area of the St. John’s Bridge over the interstate, Chacon said officers saw a man fire a weapon in the area of a tent. APD said officers identified themselves as Austin police and gave commands to the man to get on the ground. The man didn’t listen, APD said, and began firing at officers. Both officers fired back and shot the suspect, who fell to the ground, Chacon said.

The man hasn’t been identified by APD, as of March 17.

Both officers involved were placed on administrative leave, per department protocol. One officer was a field-training officer, who had been with the department for four years. The other officer, who was in training, graduated from the most recent APD cadet class in January.

Austin police said it will provide preliminary information regarding the shooting and the body cam footage of the incident.