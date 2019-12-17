APD to provide update on missing mom, infant at 1 p.m. Tuesday; FBI assisting investigation

Police are looking for Heidi Broussard and her baby Margot Carey

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police will provide an update on the case of a missing mom and her infant daughter at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Heidi Broussard and her daughter Margot Carey have been missing since Thursday. Margot, who was born Nov. 26, turned three weeks old Tuesday.

Police say the pair was last seen around 7:30 a.m. Thursday at Cowan Elementary School. Police believe they went to their home in the area of West William Cannon Drive and South First Street after they went to the elementary school, but they haven’t been seen since.

The FBI has confirmed they are assisting in the investigation.

APD issued a statement on Monday that read in part:

The disappearance of Heidi Broussard and Margot Carey is still a very active and ongoing investigation. We continue to ask for the public’s assistance in locating Heidi and Margot. If anyone sees them or knows of their whereabouts, please call 9-1-1 immediately. We will provide updates as they become available.

The briefing time for the news conference is at 1 p.m. at APD Headquarters, 715 East 8th St.