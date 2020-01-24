APD to provide ‘no questions asked’ gun surrender program starting next week

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department will hold the first event of its new gun surrender program Tuesday.

From 3-8 p.m., people can go to the Robert T. Martinez Central East Substation on 812 Springdale Road and return any unwanted firearm and ammunition with no questions asked.

The program has four dates in 2020, including Tuesday, and one in 2021, APD says.

Those dates are:

Tuesday, Jan. 28

Tuesday, April 28

Tuesday, July 28

Tuesday, October 27

Tuesday, January 26, 2021

People that bring guns and ammo to the event are asked to do the following: