APD to provide ‘no questions asked’ gun surrender program starting next week

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department will hold the first event of its new gun surrender program Tuesday.
From 3-8 p.m., people can go to the Robert T. Martinez Central East Substation on 812 Springdale Road and return any unwanted firearm and ammunition with no questions asked.
The program has four dates in 2020, including Tuesday, and one in 2021, APD says.
Those dates are:
- Tuesday, Jan. 28
- Tuesday, April 28
- Tuesday, July 28
- Tuesday, October 27
- Tuesday, January 26, 2021
People that bring guns and ammo to the event are asked to do the following:
- Unload the gun
- Put the gun and ammo in separate bags
- Leave the gun or ammo in your car, preferably in the trunk or back seat, or in the bag if you’re on foot
- Tell an officer you are there to turn in a gun, and they’ll safely retrieve it