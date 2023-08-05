AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department said it planned to buy a new incident command vehicle “to continue safety efforts in the city of Austin,” the department announced Tuesday.

The $1.12 million vehicle will replace the current incident command vehicle (ICV) “that has reached the end of its useful life, APD said. The ICV is used as a mobile command post during large-scale events like sporting events, festivals and weather events.

The vehicle will be bought with APD’s fiscal year 2023 asset forfeiture budget. APD will use the vehicle and the city’s fleet department will be responsible for maintenance and long-term upkeep.

APD said its training unit will create training for ICV users to take advantage of the vehicle’s technology and equipment.