AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department said officers would be on patrol and enforcing a DWI enforcement initiative and an extended no refusal period during the Independence Day holiday season.

APD said the DWI enforcement would begin Friday and continue each night through July 9. The extended no refusal period would be in effect from June 29 through July 9.

“This initiative is an effort to enforce DWI laws while keeping the public safe by encouraging drivers to make responsible decisions,” APD said.

The department said this initiative would also focus on highways and high-speed roadways.

“The Austin Police Department and the City of Austin Transportation Department continue to focus on preventing lives from being lost on Austin’s streets, highways, and waterways,” APD said. “The Department is dedicated to making the roadways and waterways of Austin safe for residents and visitors through education and enforcement.”