Austin police investigating 22 apartment burglaries downtown

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In a briefing on Thursday afternoon, the Austin Police Department gave information on 22 burglaries that have happened at downtoen apartment buildings.
According to APD, 22 apartment/condo burglaries are being investigated in the area of South Lamar Boulevard and Lady Bird Lake. In these cases, APD says, the burglar or burglars were able to get inside the apartments — even though all the doors were locked.
It’s believed that the burglar used a tool that defeated the door’s locking mechanisms, allowing them to get inside and take valuable items.
Officer Destiny Silva also offered several tips for keeping your apartment safe, including:
- Keeping doors locked
- Keeping an eye out for unfamiliar people — or anything items that are slightly suspicious
- Get to know your neighbors, talk to them and share information
- If you experience a burglary, call 911 immediately
- Do not touch anything in your apartment if you believe it’s been burgled
KXAN will update this with information as it becomes available.