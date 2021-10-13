APD: Teen killed after SUV crashed, rolled off U.S. 183 flyover in northwest Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police identified the driver who died in a crash on the U.S. Highway 183 flyover to State Highway 45 on Oct. 4.

Police said the crash happened just before 9 p.m. The initial investigation found that a Honda CRV driven by Aaliyah Martinez, 16, was traveling southbound on the U.S. 183 flyover when Martinez lost control and hit the concrete wall.

Police said after hitting the wall, the CRV rolled over the concrete wall and fell to the roadway below.

Martinez was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead just before 1 a.m. on Oct. 5.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111 or use the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477.