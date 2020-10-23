APD swears in last round of new officers for the foreseeable future

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department gained 42 new officers Friday.

The 143rd Austin Police Cadet Class graduation marked the last time a new class of officers will be hired in the near future, following the city’s move to cancel all cadet academies through June 2021.

The 143rd Cadet Class was already underway when city leaders made that decision.

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley says the class that graduated Friday showcases the diversity APD has sought to recruit. However, in August, the Austin Police Association said the 144th class, which was canceled by city leaders, would have been the most diverse group of police recruits in the department’s history, with a majority of minority cadets for the first time.

