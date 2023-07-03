AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police say a man is in custody after a SWAT situation in south Austin.

Police were initially called to the 4800 block of S. Congress Ave., between Stassney Lane and Ben White Boulevard, around 5:40 p.m. The SWAT team was called in almost an hour later, according to an APD watch commander.

According to Austin police, an officer was pursuing the suspect, who had felony warrants out for his arrest, earlier this evening. The man was able to get away from the officer and ran to a nearby house off of S. Congress.

SWAT officers were later able to get the man to come outside. He will be booked into the Travis County Jail tonight, police said.