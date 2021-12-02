APD SWAT team responding to East 6th Street, avoid the area

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department’s SWAT team is responding to someone who’s refusing police commands on East Sixth Street.

APD Swat is on scene of a barricaded subject call near 2000 E 6th St. PIO4 will be en route shortly and will update with a media staging location and time. Please avoid the immediate area. — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) December 2, 2021

A tweet from APD at 12:48 p.m. said the SWAT team is near 2000 E. Sixth St. That’s the address to the Cuvee Coffee Bar. Several other businesses and an apartment complex are also in the area the SWAT team is working. APD asks that people avoid the area.

No further details were immediately available, but APD’s public information officer is going to the scene. We have a crew headed to the scene and will update this story when more information becomes available.