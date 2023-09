AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department said a SWAT call in northwest Austin that came out early Saturday has ended.

Austin Police said the call came in at 5:39 a.m. in the 11000 block of Research Boulevard service road northbound.

APD said the SWAT situation ended at approximately 7:30 a.m. and no arrests were made.

People were initially asked to avoid the area.

Austin-Travis County EMS also responded.