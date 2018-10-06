APD SWAT responding to barricaded individual in east Austin
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police's SWAT unit is responding to a barricaded subject in east Austin near Airport Boulevard.
Authorities are responding to the 1100 block of Airport Boulevard, near Springdale Road.
Police are advising anyone nearby to stay indoors and avoid the area.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
2 injured in shooting in east Travis...
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
Friday Night Game Night week 6:...
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- APD SWAT responding to barricaded individual in east Austin
- Friday Night Game Night week 6: Scores and video
- Non-profit online voter registration efforts in legal limbo
- UT student fighting for his life after car crash driving to Austin
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-