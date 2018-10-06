APD SWAT responding to barricaded individual in east Austin

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Austin police lights file photo (KXAN photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police's SWAT unit is responding to a barricaded subject in east Austin near Airport Boulevard.

Authorities are responding to the 1100 block of Airport Boulevard, near Springdale Road.

Police are advising anyone nearby to stay indoors and avoid the area.

This is a developing story.