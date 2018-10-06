Austin

APD SWAT responding to barricaded individual in east Austin

Posted: Oct 05, 2018 11:05 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 05, 2018 11:05 PM CDT

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police's SWAT unit is responding to a barricaded subject in east Austin near Airport Boulevard.

Authorities are responding to the 1100 block of Airport Boulevard, near Springdale Road.

Police are advising anyone nearby to stay indoors and avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

