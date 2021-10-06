SWAT working to bring suspect out of east Austin home

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin SWAT team is trying to coax a man out of an east Austin home peacefully Wednesday, after he barricaded himself inside as police tried to serve a warrant.

Police say at 2:35 p.m., officers went to the 6900 block of Wentworth Drive in east Austin near the Travis County Expo to serve a felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon warrant.

The suspect, described as a Black man in his 30s, ran back into the house and barricaded himself inside. Police say this triggered a SWAT callout.

As of 5:40 p.m., SWAT was trying to communicate with the man to bring him out. Austin police officers are helping to keep people out of the area.

Austin Police, SWAT team response on Wentworth Drive in east Austin on Oct. 6, 2021 (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)

Austin Police, SWAT team response on Wentworth Drive in east Austin on Oct. 6, 2021 (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)

Austin Police, SWAT team response on Wentworth Drive in east Austin on Oct. 6, 2021 (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)

The area near Loyola Lane and Wentworth Drive could be closed for hours, officers say. They’re discouraging people from coming outside and walking near the scene.

Once the man is captured, he’ll be taken to jail. Officers did not readily know when the warrant for his arrest was first issued.

We will update this story once more details are released.