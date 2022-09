AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department said the SWAT team has been cleared from a call in a south Austin neighborhood Wednesday morning.

SWAT was called to help with a search warrant, according to APD.

The warrant service took place in the 10500 block of Bilbrook Pl. That’s south of West Slaughter Lane.

The call came in at 6:19 a.m., according to APD.