AUSTIN (KXAN) — An aggravated assault call in east Austin turned into a SWAT situation Thursday, according to the Austin Police Department.

APD said officers responded to the call in the 7000 block of Decker Lane at 1:09 a.m. for reports of a man shooting his brother. Austin Police said the man shot was in the hospital with life-threatening conditions.

APD said a perimeter was set up around the area, but the suspect was not found. Officers then received information the suspect could be at a second location in the 5600 block of Springdale Road, according to police.

According to police, officers arrived at the second location at approximately 3 a.m.

As of 4:45 a.m., Austin Police said the suspect remained inside at the second location and a SWAT call was in progress.

In an update, APD said the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody at approximately 6:15 a.m. after a brief standoff.