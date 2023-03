Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for March 14, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are investigating reports of a suspicious death in north Austin Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to 11700 Metric Boulevard, which is between Braker Lane and Gracy Farms Lane, around 4:20 p.m.

APD said it expects to hold a media briefing at a later time Tuesday.

This developing story will be updated.