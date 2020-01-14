APD: Suspect in deadly shooting on Reinli Street says it was in self-defense

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting death Saturday on Reinli Street, Austin Police say in an affidavit.

Marvin D. Elam III, 38, is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after authorities say he was involved with an incident at Mueller City Apartments where a man died of multiple gunshot wounds.

The affidavit says Elam and the man got into an argument. Elam told authorities he thought the man stole his daughter’s piggy bank two weeks prior. The two exchanged words, the affidavit says, and the man pushed Elam. Elam claimed the man punched him, but video surveillance showed otherwise, the affidavit says.

A witness account confirmed the argument, and said the man fired at Elam first. Elam fired back, hitting the man, and then video showed Elam fire multiple rounds in the man’s back as he was on the ground. Elam then ran from the scene, the affidavit says.

The man was found dead with a gun in his hand, the affidavit says.

Authorities found Elam without the gun on him. He said he didn’t know where it was, and when authorities asked Elam where he ran after the shooting, Elam said he couldn’t remember, the affidavit says. Elam described the gun, and with the help of a K9, authorities found a gun matching Elam’s description in a nearby creek bed, the affidavit says.

The gun was reported stolen out of Lakeway, the affidavit says.

The affidavit says when authorities first interviewed Elam, he said he shot the man, but it was in self-defense.

Elam is in custody at Travis County Jail.