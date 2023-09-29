AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police are looking for a suspect accused of robbing the same east Austin bank twice over the span of three months, according to an APD release.

APD said the estimated 16 to 22-year-old went to an A+ Federal Credit Union location on U.S. Highway 290, demanded cash and threatened a bank teller on June 21 at 12:20 p.m. and Sept. 28 at 3:20 p.m.

The suspect was described by police as a thin Black man, around 5’4” to 5’6” tall with long dreadlocks or twists that went past his nose.

Police said he left with an undisclosed amount of money. It’s unclear if he was in a vehicle or had a weapon. At this time, police believe there is only one suspect.

On Sept. 28, he was seen wearing a gray hoodie, gray pants, white Texas Longhorns visor, red shoes, and a black backpack, police said.

Austin Police are looking for a suspect accused of robbing the same east Austin bank twice over the span of three months. Photo provided by APD

On June 21, APD said he was seen wearing gray cargo-style pants that could be sweat pants, a black or very dark-colored hoodie with a front pocket pouch, solid red hat, purple and pink marbling/swirl design facemask, white tennis shoes, and a dark backpack.

Austin Police are looking for a suspect accused of robbing the same east Austin bank twice over the span of three months. Photo provided by APD

Anyone with information should call APD’s Robbery unit at 512-974-5092. You can submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. There’s a reward of up to $1,000 available for information that leads to an arrest.