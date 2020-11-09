APD: Suspect accused of pulling knife on man during Biden, Trump rallies near Texas Capitol

Supporters of Joe Biden and Donald Trump gather in front of the Texas State Capitol on Saturday, November 7, 2020. (KXAN Photo: Alyssa Goard)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police arrested a suspect accused of pulling a knife on a man during demonstrations for projected President-elect Joe Biden and President Donald Trump near the Texas State Capitol on Saturday.

According to an affidavit, a witness told police the same suspect “repeatedly” told “Trump supporters to leave and get out” of there. Court documents identify that man as 23-year-old Darius Berkley.

An officer described responding to the area at 11th Street and Congress Avenue around 12:15 p.m. to help mobile and bicycle units already there managing large groups that formed in downtown Austin. KXAN was there as supporters of Biden and Trump gathered for hours, some waving signs, dancing and chanting.

That officer said upon arrival, two other officers said they arrested Berkley for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and needed him transported to jail. They also said they recovered a knife Berkley had.

The victim told police he was “standing still and holding a sign when he was suddenly pushed/shoved in the back by somebody from behind.” When he turned around, Berkley allegedly told him, “Hey man, you need to move,” and he replied with, “No. I was here first.”

Berkley responded and said, “No. You gotta move,” and according to the affidavit, then pulled a knife and put it to the victim’s chest, making a “comment to the effect of, ‘better back the [expletive] up.'”

That’s when the victim jumped back and saw Berkley put the knife in his pocket. He said he then flagged police as Berkley allegedly tried leaving the area.

The officer described the knife as being three-and-a-half inches in length, and matching the description received from the victim and witness.

The victim was not sure if the blade was unfolded when Berkley displayed it, but he said he did feel a sharp point.

A witness said he saw what happened and told police he heard the victim tell Berkley that he just assaulted him and say he had a red knife. That witness said he never saw the suspect with a knife but did see him touch the victim.

The affidavit also said at one point, the officer heard a man speaking to Berkley as he was being seated in the back of the police unit. That man said he knew the suspect and asked what was going on, to which the officer heard Berkley reply, “I pulled a knife.”

Austin police told KXAN that officers made one arrest out of hundreds of people who were present for hours of demonstrations.

The affidavit made no mention of who the victim nor the suspect supported.

At last check, Berkley was in custody of the Travis County Jail with a $15,000 bond.