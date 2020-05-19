APD stepping up enforcement on high-traffic roadways after catching super speeders

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police officers are focusing on catching those super-speeders on MoPac and Interstate 35 through the end of May.

APD announced on Monday that the department’s Highway Enforcement Command and patrol shifts will focus their “presence and enforcement on high-speed and high-traffic roadways.” The enhanced patrols started Friday, May 15 and will run citywide through Sunday, May 31.

APD says the initiative is being driven by the significant number of fatal, serious injury and injury crashes occurring in Austin during a time when overall traffic is down.

Officers have reported seeing excessive speeds during recent shifts. On Monday morning, officers stopped two different vehicles going over 100 miles per hour on MoPac, APD says.

The increased patrol visibility is intended to dissuade speeding, red-light violations and other dangerous driving behaviors that contribute to unsafe conditions for all road users.