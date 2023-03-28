Congress Avenue between 8th and 11th Streets is closed for Country Music Television events the week of March 27, 2023 (KXAN Photo/Erica Brennes)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Roads are already closed in preparation for the several CMT Music Awards events that kick off Wednesday in downtown Austin.

The show airs live from the Moody Center April 2, but outdoor concerts begin Wednesday.

The Austin Police Department (APD) said it will staff the event with officers working overtime.

“APD staffs multiple large-scale events throughout the year, and we analyze the needs for each event as plans are put in place,” the department said in an email.

APD said due to operational security, it will not disclose further specifics on the public safety plan.

The event comes the same week the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said it would send resources to Austin amid the city’s police staffing shortages.

We asked if DPS assistance would help limit how much overtime APD has to work during the CMT events. APD could not answer that question directly, and said APD and DPS are still working out the details of the agreement.

Check back later this evening for updates on this story.