APD: Son killed father via ‘blunt force trauma’ while both living out of pickup

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police believe a son killed his father Jan. 23 in north Austin while both were experiencing homelessness.

APD said Rico Manalang, 32, was arrested Jan. 26, and APD connected him to his father Joseph’s death three days earlier from “evidence seized inside the truck.” APD said both Rico and Joseph were living out of a 2002 red Dodge Dakota.

APD said the killing happened in the 7600 block of Blessing Avenue, and officers found Rico and the vehicle at a Walmart located at 710 E. Ben White Blvd. three days later.

An autopsy by the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office revealed Joseph died of “blunt force trauma.” When police responded to the scene just after 3 a.m., first responders found Joseph with “life-threatening” injuries. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead about 30 minutes later.

Rico faces a charge of first-degree murder and his bond is set at $1 million. According to records, he is currently in Travis County Jail. Attorney information for Manalang was not available at the time of writing, but once it is, KXAN will reach out for a comment on Rico’s behalf.

APD said this was Austin’s ninth homicide in 2022.