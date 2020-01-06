APD: Son hits father with board full of nails after trashing mobile home

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man allegedly hit his father several times with a nail-ridden board in east Austin on Friday, an affidavit says.

Dates, times and a description of what happened in the affidavit match details of a SWAT callout by Austin Police to a mobile home park.

In the affidavit, it’s alleged that Herschel Daniel Weisinger, 23, used a 1-by-3 board with nails sticking out of it to hit his father after the two got into an argument.

The father, who told authorities he sleeps in a shed outside the mobile home to avoid contact with Weisinger, said he heard loud noises from inside the mobile home. When he entered the home, he saw his son breaking things and destroying the trailer, the affidavit says.

The father told KXAN an argument began when he asked his son to go to Fredericksburg but noticed he was drunk. He yelled at his son and then the son punched him.

According to the affidavit, when the father went back to the shed, he said he felt multiple strikes to the back of his head, which was his son hitting him with the board of nails. Both fell to the ground, the affidavit said, and continued to fight. The father was able to escape before Weisinger could grab a hunting knife he had on him.

The father told authorities Weisinger suffers from mental health issues and alcohol abuse. The father also told KXAN SWAT caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to his mobile home looking for Weisinger and claims he told them his son wasn’t there when they arrived. He said he didn’t want to press charges because he loves his son.

Weisinger was charged with second-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is being held on $40,000 bail in Travis County Jail.