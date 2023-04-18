Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for April 18, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Police said Monday a man faces a murder charge after allegedly striking and stabbing his father on April 13.

According to the Austin Police Department, officers responded to a call on Mickelson Drive around 8:15 p.m. April 13. Mickelson Drive lies just east of Onion Creek and Interstate 35 in far southeast Austin.

APD said Jesse Anthony Rivera, 31, came out of the house shortly after officers arrived, surrendering without incident. Officers entered the house and found his father, Jesse Rivera Jr., 51, suffering from what appeared to be multiple stab wounds and blunt-force trauma to the head, according to the APD announcement. APD said Jesse Rivera Jr. died at the scene.

APD said homicide detectives and crime scene specialists processed the scene and interviewed Jesse Anthony Rivera and other witnesses.

According to APD, investigators believe Jesse Anthony Rivera struck his father in the head with a blunt object several times, then stabbed him, causing his death.

Jesse Anthony Rivera was arrested and charged with murder, according to APD.

Anyone with any information should contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program or calling 512-472-8477.

APD says this case is being investigated as Austin’s 22nd homicide of 2023.