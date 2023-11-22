AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police on Tuesday issued reminders for everyone on how keep their property and homes safe while they travel during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Police suggest closing blinds and windows to keep people from peeking into your home.

They also recommend putting indoor and outdoor lights on timers, if possible, to give the illusion that someone is home, even if they are not.

Police said leaving a television or radio turned on also helps with that illusion, especially for people in apartments.

APD also recommends not posting about travel plans on social media accounts. It said those plans can give thieves intel on which houses to target.

Finally, police recommending investing in security cameras so if anything happens you have extra evidence to provide police.