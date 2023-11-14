A photo of Officer Jorge Pastore displayed at a growing memorial outside APD headquarters. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Sergeant Ben Mewis said he also responded to the call that ultimately resulted in a suspect shooting and killing Austin Police Department Senior Officer Jorge Pastore on Saturday.

For months, Mewis had planned to go on a running endeavor from Goliad to Gonzales to the Capitol to support a local animal rescue.

Now, this project includes honoring Pastore.

“We stopped at mile 90.97 to honor officer Pastore who we also lost this past weekend,” Sgt. Mewis said. “Officer Pastore gave his all, gave everything he had for serving this community.”

Mewis is set to complete the run Tuesday night.

In the video below, he explains why he feels it was so important to do this.