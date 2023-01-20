AUSTIN (KXAN)– During a north Austin arrest Tuesday, APD discovered drugs, including more than 3,000 pills of fentanyl, the agency confirmed in a tweet Friday.

According to police, APD officers working in north Austin arrested Salvador Sanches-Aguirre, 24, for an outstanding warrant.

Throughout the incident, officers discovered more than 3,000 pills of fentanyl, more than one pound of marijuana and other drugs, according to police. APD said it continues working on identifying and investigating persons of interest who are distributing fentanyl in the Austin area.