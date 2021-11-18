APD seeks help finding robbery suspect who used victim’s credit cards at convenience stores

The man APD believes robbed a woman in a south Austin bank parking lot Oct. 2, and then used her credit cards at convenience stores. (Photos courtesy of APD)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department needs the public’s help looking for a man suspected of robbing a woman in a south Austin bank parking lot Oct. 2.

APD said the man robbed a woman in the Chase Bank parking lot, located at 6600 S. MoPac Expressway at 1:08 p.m. The photos APD released of the man Thursday were taken from surveillance cameras from a convenience store he used the victim’s credit cards at.

APD said the cards were used “at several convenience store locations near East Riverside Drive and Burton Drive.”

The suspect was last seen driving this Ford Ranger extended cab pickup. (Courtesy of APD)
The man is described by APD as:

  • Hispanic man
  • Mid to late 40s
  • Medium build
  • Approximately 5’7″
  • Last seen driving a dark blue or black Ford Ranger extended cab pickup with chrome wheels and mud flaps

Anyone with information about the incident should call APD’s robbery tip line at 512-974-5092 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.

