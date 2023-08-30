The Austin Police Dept. is looking for a person of interest accused of hitting a man walking his two dogs. | Courtesy APD

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a person who it says is responsible for hitting a man with a vehicle in south Austin over the weekend.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m., Aug. 27, a man was walking his two dogs westbound in the 3400 block of Paisano Trail, when a vehicle driver him him, APD said. Police said the driver did not stop to help the man and drove away.

The man suffered from a severe, life-threatening injury, according to the department. He was taken to a local hospital and remained in critical condition as of Wednesday.

Police obtained video of the incident, but noted it’s difficult to make out.

The person of interest was driving a vehicle described as a four-door Sedan, possibly gold or beige in color, according to police.

Anyone with any information may submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling (512) 472-8477.