AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Austin Police Department’s Cold Case Unit requested help identifying skeletal remains that were discovered in southeast Austin in December 2021.

APD said the skeletal remains of an unidentified man were found in a wooded area near the 8200 block of Alum Rock Drive.

“Despite the extensive efforts of law enforcement, the decedent’s identity remains a mystery,” police said.

APD said the unknown person was estimated to be between 16 and 20 years old at the time of death. Police also said the man was considered to be White or Hispanic. Investigators said they believed he had black hair and brown eyes; however, his height and weight could not be determined, according to APD.

APD Cold Case Detectives seeking help identifying skeletal remains found in southeast Austin (APD photo)

A DNASolves crowdfund was created to raise funds for the remaining casework costs, according to police.

“In January 2022, details of the case were entered into National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) as #UP87802. A forensic artist with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children also created a forensic drawing to depict the man’s appearance,” APD said.

Austin Police partnered with Othram, a corporation specializing in forensic genealogy, in 2023 to generate new leads in the case, according to the department.

Anyone with information that could help this investigation was asked to contact the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office by calling 512-854-9599 and referencing agency case number 21-07855 or NamUs #UP87802.