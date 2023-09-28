AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police said detectives were searching for a woman in connection with several Austin vehicle burglaries.

APD said the burglaries occurred along Mount Bonnell. The woman was also suspected of being involved in credit card abuse at multiple Austin area locations.

Police described the suspect as a Black woman in her early 20s with a medium build. APD said she typically wears spandex clothing.

Surveillance photo of woman suspected of being involved in multiple vehicle burglaries and credit card abuse (APD photo)

According to detectives, the woman and two men target vehicles at Mount Bonnell by breaking into the cars and stealing many items, including credit cards.

“The suspects have used stolen credit cards to purchase items at stores such as Walmart and sold them online,” APD said.

Surveillance photo of suspect vehicle (APD photo)

The suspect vehicle was described as a blue four-door Honda Accord.

Police said the woman was associated with a man who had a warrant for Credit Card Abuse.

APD asked that anyone with information submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest, according to police.