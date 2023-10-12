AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a witness in connection to a death investigation that occurred in east Austin last week, the agency said in a news release Thursday.

Police believe the witness may have information regarding the investigation that occurred shortly after 3 a.m., Oct. 8, in the 2300 block of East Seventh Street, the release said.

The witness is believed to have driven a newer model white Toyota 4Runner with blacked-out wheels, according to police.

Stock file photo courtesy of the Austin Police Department

Anyone with information regarding what occurred on Oct. 8 should contact the Vehicular Homicide Unit at (512) 974-5906 or submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling (512) 472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.