Photo of the suspect vehicle after a deadly hit and run on June 25, 2022. (Courtesy APD)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle and driver involved in a deadly hit and run crash.

The crash happened shortly before midnight June 25 on the northbound Interstate 35 service road, just north of Slaughter Lane.

Police say a pedestrian was hit and killed. The pedestrian, described as a white male, has not been identified by police.

Police believe the vehicle involved was a 2017-2019 white Honda CR-V. The vehicle will be missing silver trim pieces around the front. The right passenger headlight will have damage, and the grille will be missing its trim in the center.

Stock photo of a vehicle involved in a deadly hit and run crash on June 25, 2022. (Courtesy APD)

Anyone with information regarding is asked to call the Highway Investigation Tip Line (512-974-8111) or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS). You can also use the Crime Stoppers app.