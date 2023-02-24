AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public’s help to find a missing infant, along with the infant’s 15-year-old mother, who were last seen in north Austin Thursday, APD said in a news release.

The teen, Alexis Garza, was last seen with her two-week-old infant son at approximately 10 p.m. Thursday near the 2600 block of South Interstate 35, police said.

It was not immediately clear where Alexis and the baby went, but police said she is from San Antonio.

Alexis is described as a Hispanic female, shoulder length brown hair with red ends and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants, according to police. Alexis was also seen with a baby stroller.

Police said Alexis and her baby ran away from a state facility.

Anyone with any information on Alexis and the baby’s whereabouts are asked to call 911 or contact the missing persons unit (512) 974-5250, police said.