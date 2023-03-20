AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a central Austin hit-and-run that occurred March 11, according to an APD news release.

Shortly before 7 p.m., APD officers responded to a crash between an unknown vehicle and a cyclist near Guadalupe Street and Nelray Boulevard, according to police.

According to the preliminary investigation, the cyclist was headed east on Nelray Boulevard, when the driver of an unidentified vehicle driving north on Guadalupe Street ran the stop sign and hit the cyclist.

The driver of the vehicle, who was not identified by police Monday, stopped briefly but left the area without checking on the victim or calling 911, the release said. The driver left the scene through the parking lot of 5426 Guadalupe St., police said.

The victim was taken to Dell Children’s Hospital, where he was treated for his injuries and has since been released, according to police.

The suspect vehicle is described below:

Possibly an SUV or Crossover style

White or silver in color

Anyone with any information about the driver or the description of the vehicle may submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling (512) 472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.