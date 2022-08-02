Warning: The video may be disturbing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is searching for the suspect of a hit-and-run that happened downtown in mid-July.

APD responded to a hit-and-run call on July 16 at approximately 11:57 p.m. It involved a vehicle and two people at the intersection of Lavaca Street and W. Cesar Chavez Street.

Both of the victims were taken to the hospital to be treated for severe injuries.

After hitting the victims, the driver of the vehicle did not stop to render aid. Instead, the driver sped away north on Lavaca Street, turned east onto W. 4th St., and then drove north on Congress Ave.

APD described the suspect’s vehicle as a dark-colored four-door sedan, and it possibly has a disabled placard hanging from the window.

Camera footage shows the driver ran several red lights and went around multiple pedestrians.

Video of the incident was shared by APD.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS, submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers Web Site (Capital Area Crime Stoppers), or submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers P3 Mobile Phone App.