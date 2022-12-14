AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed a south Austin Home Depot.

The robbery took place on Nov. 19 at about 5:41 p.m. at the Home Depot located near Interstate 35 and E. Ben White Boulevard.

APD said when the man entered the business, he was recognized by staff members as a regular shoplifter. During a confrontation with an employee, the suspect made threats and “indicated he had a gun,” APD said.

The suspect left the store with stolen items, according to police.

APD described the suspect as a 5’3″ Hispanic man in his mid-50s to early 60s with an average build. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, a t-shirt with a yellow emblem, a dark baseball cap and jeans.

Suspected south Austin Home Depot robber (APD Photo)

Anyone with details can call the APD Robbery Tip Line at (512) 974-5092 or Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for details leading to an arrest.