AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police are searching for a man they say is responsible for a hit-and-run crash that happened in southeast Austin in June.

The crash happened June 1 around 12:25 p.m. near the intersection of East William Cannon Drive and James Ranch Road.

According to the Austin Police Department, the preliminary investigation showed the driver of a dark-colored Chevy Equinox crossed into oncoming traffic and hit another vehicle, then immediately left the scene without rendering aid or calling 911.

One of the passengers in the vehicle that the man hit was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to APD.



The suspect is described as:

Hispanic male

20 to 30 years of age

Medium build

Extended goatee beard

He was last seen wearing sunglasses, a black baseball cap, black t-shirt, black shorts, and black sneakers.

APD is searching for the suspect involved in a hit-and-run crash happened June 1 around 12:25 p.m. near the intersection of East William Cannon Drive and James Ranch Road. (Image: Austin Police Department)



Anyone with any information about the driver or vehicle should contact APD at 512-974-5017. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.