AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police released information surrounding a shooting in east Austin in the evening hours of May 14.

At approximately 7:30 p.m., APD said officers responded to a shooting call in the 40 block of Comal Street, which is near the intersection of Nash Hernandez Road and Comal Street.

According to APD, officers at the scene were told a victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

During an investigation, APD said officers discovered that a small car club event took place at the intersection of Comal Street and Dilly Street, and during the event, a verbal disturbance escalated into a shooting.

Police said the suspect was in a gray, four-door vehicle described as a possible Hyundai Sonata or Elantra.

Image of vehicle driven by shooting suspect (APD photo)

The suspect was described as a heavy-set Hispanic man with a dark complexion and black, bushy hair, styled in a bowl cut.

Austin Police asked that anyone with information about this incident or other violent crime to call the APD Aggravated Assault Unit at (737) 228-8298. Tips could also be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling (512) 472-8477.

APD said a reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.