AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police are looking for a man who robbed a bank in east Austin in late November.

Police said the man left the IBC Bank on East Cesar Chavez Street with money on Nov. 28 after passing a note to a teller that indicated a robbery was happening. The man said he had a weapon.

Photo: Austin Police Department

The man left the bank on foot, heading south, APD said.

APD released video of the incident on social media. The suspect is described by police as:

Hispanic man

Around 25-35 years old

Heavy build

Last seen wearing: Red Phillies baseball cap Plain, dark-colored hoodie Jeans or dark pants black Tennis shoes with a thick white sole Glasses



Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App.