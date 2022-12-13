AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police are looking for a man who robbed a bank in east Austin in late November.
Police said the man left the IBC Bank on East Cesar Chavez Street with money on Nov. 28 after passing a note to a teller that indicated a robbery was happening. The man said he had a weapon.
The man left the bank on foot, heading south, APD said.
APD released video of the incident on social media. The suspect is described by police as:
- Hispanic man
- Around 25-35 years old
- Heavy build
- Last seen wearing:
- Red Phillies baseball cap
- Plain, dark-colored hoodie
- Jeans or dark pants black
- Tennis shoes with a thick white sole
- Glasses
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App.