AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police are looking for a man who robbed a bank in east Austin in late November.

Police said the man left the IBC Bank on East Cesar Chavez Street with money on Nov. 28 after passing a note to a teller that indicated a robbery was happening. The man said he had a weapon.

Photo: Austin Police Department
The man left the bank on foot, heading south, APD said.

APD released video of the incident on social media. The suspect is described by police as:

  • Hispanic man
  • Around 25-35 years old
  • Heavy build
  • Last seen wearing:
    • Red Phillies baseball cap
    • Plain, dark-colored hoodie
    • Jeans or dark pants black
    • Tennis shoes with a thick white sole
    • Glasses

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App.