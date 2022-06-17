AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are searching for a man they believe stabbed someone on a bus in early June. The victim got off the bus and died at a north Austin bus stop.

Police identified the suspect using his ankle monitor, according to an arrest affidavit.

Joshua Anthony Trevino, 17, faces a murder charge in the case. There is an active warrant for his arrest, court records show. According to the affidavit, police tried to reach him but he ran away, and they believe he’s removed his ankle monitor.

Police said Tuesday this incident appears to be isolated, and there seems to be no threat to the public.

A nearby store owner who spoke to police said a man walked in around 10:30 a.m. or 11:30 a.m. and said someone was threatening to stab him, according to an affidavit. That man matched the description of the person who died at a bus stop in the 12400 block of North Lamar Boulevard, near Indian Mound Drive south of Parmer Lane. He was later identified as Tony Glenn Kelley.

A CapMetro bus’ security camera captured the moment Kelley boarded a bus at 1:12 p.m. and began walking toward the suspect.

“Kelley approaches the suspect in close proximity, in what appeared to be an aggressive manner but never made any physical contact with the suspect. The suspect quickly responds by stabbing Kelley multiple times,” the affidavit said. Kelley punched the suspect and the suspect kept stabbing, the affidavit said, before he ran off the bus.

“Kelley then walked off the bus and stood at the bus stop and the bus driver began to travel southbound on N. Lamar Boulevard,” the affidavit continued. KXAN reached out to CapMetro for comment, and it said it is cooperating with the investigation and directed questions to Austin police.

Shortly after 2 p.m. police investigated after Kelley was found injured sitting at a bus stop bench. Austin-Travis County tried to save his life but he died at the scene.

In an earlier release, detectives said anyone with information or video should call 512-974-TIPS; the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), use the new Crime Stoppers App or email APD Homicide at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov.