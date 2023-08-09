Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN Live’s top headlines for Aug. 9, 2023

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police officers are trying to track down two men they believe may have followed a woman from a south Austin bank and robbed her a few miles away outside a taqueria.

It said any information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for as much as a $1,000 reward.

Around noon July 21, the woman was getting into her car after stopping at the restaurant near 4400 East Ben White Blvd. and a man “confronted her with a knife,” police said in a release. He took her purse and then got into another car.

“Detectives believe the victim may have been targeted after exiting the Bank of America located at 701 East Stassney Lane,” APD’s release said.

Forty-five minutes later, the woman said her bank card was used at a Neiman Marcus in north Austin. Police said they were able to get surveillance photos of the person at the store using the card.

Suspect descriptions

The man captured in surveillance photos at the store appears to be 30-40 years old, with a heavy build and facial hair, police said. The photos show him wearing a white shirt and pants, brown sneakers and a dark-colored zip-up with a hood and a “white emblem on the left side.”

Suspect in a July 21 robbery (Austin Police Department Photo)

There aren’t photos of the other suspect, but police said he’s also Black, about 30 years old, thin and was last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants.

Those with information about the case can call the APD robbery tipline at 512-974-5092 or submit an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers online or by calling 512-472-8477.