APD searching for person possibly armed with a weapon near Huston-Tillotson University

There's a heavy police presence on 11th Street near Huston-Tillotson University and two AISD schools as police investigate a call about someone who is possible armed with a weapon. (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are investigating a call about a person possibly armed with a weapon Wednesday near Huston-Tillotson University.

APD said officers responded to the area of 1619 E. Ninth St., an address that’s less than a block away from the college, for a “gun urgent” call at 12:06 p.m. APD said the call is still active and they couldn’t give more details.

Austin ISD police said two schools in the area, Blackshear Elementary School and Kealing Middle School, were placed on “secure” status as police investigated the call.

There’s a heavy police presence on 11th Street near the schools.

We have a crew at the scene and we will update this story as more information becomes available.

