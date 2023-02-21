AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public’s help finding a 13-year-old reported missing Monday, according to a APD news release.

According to police, the teen, Carlos David Caboda-Torres, was last seen in the 1500 block of Rutland Drive at approximately 9 a.m. Monday.

Carlos is described as a Hispanic male, 5 feet 4 inches, 170 pounds, black curly hair and has brown eyes, police said. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, yellow shorts and a backpack. Carlos also speaks Spanish and requires daily medication.

Anyone with any information on Carlos’s whereabouts are urged to call 911 or call APD’s missing persons unit at (512) 974-5250.