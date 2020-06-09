APD searching for missing man last seen in electronic wheelchair

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police need your help finding a man who was last seen Monday afternoon.
They say Gabriel Salazar, 46, was last seen leaving a home on Bird Creek Drive in a electronic wheelchair around 5 p.m. Bird Creek Drive is near Lamar Boulevard between Rundberg and Braker lanes in north Austin.
Here is APD’s description of Gabriel Salazar:
- Asian/Hispanic Male
- 5’8″
- 175 lbs
- Black hair
- Brown eyes
Police say Salazar has medical conditions that create a concern for his welfare.
If you have any information about where Salazar is, please call 911.