APD searching for missing man last seen in electronic wheelchair

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police need your help finding a man who was last seen Monday afternoon.

They say Gabriel Salazar, 46, was last seen leaving a home on Bird Creek Drive in a electronic wheelchair around 5 p.m. Bird Creek Drive is near Lamar Boulevard between Rundberg and Braker lanes in north Austin.

Here is APD’s description of Gabriel Salazar:

  • Asian/Hispanic Male
  • 5’8″
  • 175 lbs
  • Black hair
  • Brown eyes

Police say Salazar has medical conditions that create a concern for his welfare.

If you have any information about where Salazar is, please call 911.

