Jalyn Ramirez was last seen off of Signal Point in east Austin at 11:30 Sunday night.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police need your help searching for a 13-year-old girl who went missing Sunday night.

Police say Jalyn Ramirez was last seen wearing an orange tank top and denim shorts around 11:30 p.m. off of Signal Point in east Austin.

Police consider Ramirez a runaway and do not think there is any criminal element to the case.

The girl is 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.