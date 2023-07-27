AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department said it was requesting public assistance in identifying a suspect involved in an aggravated robbery July 14.

Image of suspect riding bicycle (APD photo)

APD said the suspect approached a victim at 1:50 a.m. and demanded their valuables at knifepoint in the 1400 block of West Anderson Lane.

“The suspect then attacked the victim, slashing the victim’s hand and ultimately throwing the victim to the ground, causing severe head injuries,” APD said. “The suspect took several personal items from the victim and left the scene on a bicycle heading north on Lazy Lane.”

According to APD, detectives believe the suspect uses a bicycle for transportation and likely frequents or lives in the area surrounding the Burnet Road and US Highway 183 intersection.