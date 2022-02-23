APD searching for man accused of hitting, killing Good Samaritan

Zelly Sean was killed in Austin after stopping to help at the scene of an early morning crash on 1100 block of East Anderson Lane. (Photo: Tim Holcomb/KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are searching for the suspect accused of hitting and killing a Good Samaritan early Sunday morning in north Austin.

Austin Police said it is searching for Welmer Moises Aquina Lopez, 26, who is accused of hitting and killing Zelibanos “Zelly” Sean, 30, in the 1000 block of E. Anderson Lane on Feb. 20.

Police said Sean had stopped to help a driver who was involved in an unrelated crash when a third vehicle driven by Lopez hit and killed him.

Police said Lopez was driving a white Ford F-150, which was disabled after the crash. Lopez fled the scene on foot, the Austin Police Department said.

A vigil was held Tuesday in Sean’s honor.

“Hearing how he passed was how I knew it was real, because that is something Zelly would do, and I’ve seen him do … He always loved his neighbor. He always went out of his way to love his neighbor no matter who they were, what they looked liked,” said Sean’s cousin Eyosias Samson.

Anyone with information on Lopez’s whereabouts or any other details about the case can call the APD Highway Investigation Tip Line at (512) 974-8111 or Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-8477.

This was the city’s 12th fatal crash this year.