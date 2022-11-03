AUSTIN (KXAN) – On Thursday, the Austin Police Department released a sketch of a suspect wanted in connection with a West Campus neighborhood kidnapping.

According to APD, the kidnapping occurred in the 2700 block of Nueces Street. The University of Texas at Austin Police Department said an attacker grabbed a female student walking in the area and tried to hold her in his vehicle before she escaped.

Police previously said he was seen traveling in an older model black sedan like a Lincoln Town Car or similar vehicle.

APD said the sketch was based on information provided by the victim.

The suspect is described by police as a:

Hispanic male

Late 20’s to early 30’s

5’7” to 5’9”

Muscular build

Round face

Clean shaven

He was seen wearing a:

Burnt orange hoodie with a round white insignia

Loose-fitting clothes

Officers from the APD and UTPD said the area was searched, but the suspect was not found.